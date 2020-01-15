Houston Artist Jawwaad Taylor Among 41 Artists Awarded $100,000 Creative Capital Prize

Creative Capital, the New York based cultural philanthropy organization, has awarded Houston artist Jawwaad Taylor a $100,000 prize for the production of a new sculpture and music performance. Start With Self, Taylor’s project, is based on his research and experience with sonic healing as a sickle cell anemia survivor. The sonic stimulation and visual art piece explores the science related to how certain frequencies stimulate endorphins in the body that lessen pain and relaxes the mind.

“The concept is about me reflecting on how sound, art, and music have played a really intense role in my own healing,” said Taylor in a phone interview with Glasstire. “I remember the first time I realized that music and art was therapy [and] would hep me heal. I was in Mexico City with [Houston musician] Dave Dub for a festival, and I got there and feeling ill from a sickle-cell crisis.” Taylor told his bandmates that he couldn’t play the gig, but they encouraged him to make a final decision just before the concert.

When he started to play, he began to feel something. “I’m not a guru, or healer, or shaman,” Taylor said.” But I did notice the performative element and the energy that cycled through my body as I was preparing to play, and then actually playing music that I love, actually was a very healing experience for me”

Creative Capital awarded 35 projects this year, representing 41 individual artists, including Taylor, with each project receiving a total of $100,000, split between direct project funding and career-development services. This year's awards, totaling $3.5 million, were awarded by a nine-member interdisciplinary panel

