Texas Artists Jasmine Hearn and Devin Alejandro-Wilder Among 2022 Creative Capital Award Recipients

by Jessica Fuentes January 12, 2022
A designed image with the text, "Creative Capital 2022 Awards." In the middle of the design are 59 circles evenly spaced, each depicting a headshot of one of the awardees.

Creative Capital 2022 Awardees. Image provided by Creative Capital.

Creative Capital — a nonprofit organization that provides direct funding and support to artists — has announced grants totaling $2.5 million in support of 50 projects. The projects, which are initiated by individual artists and groups, include performing arts, visual arts, film, technology, literature, and socially engaged and multidisciplinary practices. Projects will receive up to $50,000. 

A photograph of Jasmine Hearn mid-performance. They wear black loose fitting pants and a cropped top. They hold their arms back with their head and chest pushing forward. Behind them is a gray building.

Jasmine Hearn. Photo by Kitoko Chargois

Jasmine Hearn, an interdisciplinary artist, director, choreographer, organizer, and teaching artist based in Houston, has received funding for a new performance work titled Memory Fleet: A Return to Matr. This new work will serve as an archive, documenting and celebrating the lives, work, and legacies of eight Black women from the Third Ward and Acres Home neighborhoods in Houston. 

A still from a video performance titled "Limpia." Artist, Devin Alejandro-Wilder sits on the floor with legs crossed and hands resting on their knees. They wear a white shirt and black pants. On the wall behind them are dried flowers forming an arch. On the floor around them are more bundles of dried flowers. On the floor in front of them are candles, a potted aloe vera plant and more dried flowers on a wooden board.

Still from “Limpia,” a 2020 performance by Devin Alejandro-Wilder.

Devin Alejandro-Wilder, an Austin-based Latinx visual artist working in new media, performance, and lens-based practices, is collaborating on a project with California artists Jennifer Moon, Clara Philbrick, and Jessie Closson. The collective, The Revolution School, has received funding for their software and social practice work My Little BEI 🤖🐱: Robot Animal Familiars.  

Christine Kuan, Creative Capital President and Executive Director, shared in a press release, “Creative Capital believes that funding the creation of new work by groundbreaking artists is vital to the vibrancy of our culture, society, and our democracy. We are dedicated to supporting artists who are pushing boundaries and asking challenging questions — especially now when new ideas are critical to imagining our future.”

Aliza Shvarts, Creative Capital Director of Artist Initiatives added, “The selected projects critically and creatively address some of the most pressing issues of our moment, as well as painful historical legacies that continue to shape our present… These artists demonstrate, with urgency and power, the many ways creative practice not only engages the world, but endeavors to shape it.”

Since its founding in 1999, Creative Capital has been committed to diversity by funding artists working in a wide range of disciplines who represent a variety of geographic regions of the U.S. and social/demographic identities. This year’s grantees are no different: ninety percent of the 2022 awardees identify as Asian, Black, Indigenous and/or Latinx, and the artists range in ages from 20 to 60.

Applications for the 2023/2024 Creative Capital grant cycle open March 1, 2022. Learn more about the process and the theme of the call, “Wild Futures: Art, Culture, Impact,” on Creative Capital’s website

