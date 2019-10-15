UNT’s Fashion Collection Expands With Major Gift From Forty Five Ten

Founded in 2000, Forty Five Ten is a Dallas-based brand presenting global luxury and emerging designers, and its gift to the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts & Design’s(CVAD) Texas Fashion Collection is a big one. Of the thirteen high-design ensembles, six will be on display through today, October 15 at CVAD’s new $70 million-dollar building, which we wrote about last week.
The six designs on display are by fashion world visionaries Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton, Comme des Garcons, Rei Kawakubo, Haider Ackermann, and L’Wren Scott. Other pieces in the gift are by Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Rick Owens.
These designers’ works will join a collection that includes Cristobal Balenciaga, Geoffrey Beene, Coco Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, Hanae Mori, Mary McFadden, Yves Saint Laurent, and Arnold Scaasi. Among the Texas designers in the collection are Todd Oldham, Victor Costa, and Michael Faircloth.
CVAD’s collection has expanded over the years with significant donations; it now boasts nearly 20,000 garments and accessories representing 250 years of fashion and design history.
