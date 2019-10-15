UNT’s Fashion Collection Expands With Major Gift From Forty Five Ten

by Christopher Blay October 15, 2019
Photograph-by-Shellye-Tow-of CVAD-Fashion-Collection

Photograph of a part of CVAD’s Fashion Collection by Shellye Tow.

Founded in 2000, Forty Five Ten is a Dallas-based brand presenting global luxury and emerging designers, and its gift to the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts & Design’s(CVAD) Texas Fashion Collection is a big one. Of the thirteen high-design ensembles, six will be on display through today, October 15 at CVAD’s new $70 million-dollar building, which we wrote about last week.

The six designs on display are by fashion world visionaries Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton, Comme des Garcons, Rei Kawakubo, Haider Ackermann,  and L’Wren Scott. Other pieces in the gift are by Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Rick Owens.

These designers’ works will join a collection that includes Cristobal Balenciaga, Geoffrey Beene, Coco Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, Hanae Mori, Mary McFadden, Yves Saint Laurent, and Arnold Scaasi. Among the Texas designers in the collection are Todd Oldham, Victor Costa, and Michael Faircloth.

Photograph-of-CVAD-Fashion-Collection-by-Megan-DeSoto

A dress in the CVAD Fashion Collection. Photo by Megan DeSoto.

CVAD’s collection has expanded over the years with significant donations; it now boasts nearly 20,000 garments and accessories representing  250 years of fashion and design history.

The College of Visual Arts and Design assumes a critical role in building North Texas into a world-renowned center for culture and education.

About Forty Five Ten: Forty Five Ten merges fashion and art, inciting the new, the unconventional, the eclectic, and the inspired. The Dallas-based brand presents global luxury and emerging designers across women’s, men’s, design, and beauty categories. Its roster boasts more than 400 designers, including Prada, Celine, Dries Van Noten, Balenciaga, Rosie Assoulin, and Sies Marjan.

 

