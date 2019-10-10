UNT Opens Renovated College of Visual Arts and Design

This weekend The University of North Texas will celebrate its new $70 million College of Visual Arts and Design building with a ribbon cutting, exhibition and open house.

The College of Visual Arts and Design’s recently completed 238,000-square-foot building features sky bridges and wide hallways, floo- to-ceiling windows, a sweeping front porch on the building’s east side, and a central courtyard which will host a wide range of events from outdoor fashion shows to film screenings and student work installations.

The events for the weekend are as follows, and all take place at UNT’s College of Visual Arts and Design, 1201 W. Mulberry St., Denton. Via UNT:

Ribbon cutting and VIP grand opening:

6 – 8 p.m. Oct. 10 (Thursday)

Invitation-only event with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a VIP reception and guided tours.

FALL 2019 FULL CIRCLE

5 – 7 p.m. Oct. 11 (Friday)

Fall 2019 Full Circle is an exhibition of more than 140 UNT senior BFA students from the Department of Studio Art.

COLLEGE OF VISUAL ARTS AND DESIGN PREVIEW AND OPEN HOUSE

9 a.m. – noon Oct. 12 (Saturday) fall preview; 1 – 4 p.m. alumni reunions; 3 – 4 p.m. founding dean D. Jack Davis presentation

The College of Visual Arts and Design will host its fall preview and open house, which will include self-guided building tours, student and faculty exhibitions, and the opportunity to purchase student work.