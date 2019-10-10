UNT Opens Renovated College of Visual Arts and Design

by Glasstire October 10, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail
UNT-college-of-art-and-visual-design

Renovated College of Visual Arts and Design, UNT.

This weekend The University of North Texas will celebrate its new $70 million College of Visual Arts and Design building with a ribbon cutting, exhibition and open house.

The College of Visual Arts and Design’s recently completed 238,000-square-foot building features sky bridges and wide hallways, floo- to-ceiling windows, a sweeping front porch on the building’s east side, and a central courtyard which will host a wide range of events from outdoor fashion shows to film screenings and student work installations.

The events for the weekend are as follows, and all take place at UNT’s College of Visual Arts and Design, 1201 W. Mulberry St., Denton. Via UNT:

Ribbon cutting and VIP grand opening:

6 – 8 p.m. Oct. 10 (Thursday)

Invitation-only event with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a VIP reception and guided tours. 

FALL 2019 FULL CIRCLE

5 – 7 p.m. Oct. 11 (Friday)

Fall 2019 Full Circle is an exhibition of more than 140 UNT senior BFA students from the Department of Studio Art.

COLLEGE OF VISUAL ARTS AND DESIGN PREVIEW AND OPEN HOUSE

9 a.m. – noon Oct. 12 (Saturday) fall preview; 1 – 4 p.m. alumni reunions; 3 – 4 p.m. founding dean D. Jack Davis presentation

The College of Visual Arts and Design will host its fall preview and open house, which will include self-guided building tours, student and faculty exhibitions, and the opportunity to purchase student work.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Intersections at UNT on the Square

July 10, 2013

Artlies, Texas Art Mag 1994-2011, Finally Goes Online,...

February 8, 2013

Laying the Foundation: UNT Art Faculty, 1890-1970 at...

January 16, 2012

The Quotable Kiki Smith

February 1, 2013

Voertman’s Bookstore Owner Gifts $10 Million to UNT...

October 20, 2017

Furry suit alert: Renowned artist Nick Cave to...

June 28, 2011

Kiki Smith to Join UNT as this Year’s...

September 27, 2013

UNT Opens Dallas Art Gallery

November 22, 2013

Nick Cave to serve as UNT’s artist-in-residence 2011-2012

June 27, 2011

Staying in the Game: UNT Granted $40,000 for...

August 31, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: