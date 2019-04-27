Dimension Gallery Opens New Sculpture Garden Installation

Today, April 27, 2019, in conjunction with International Sculpture Day, Dimension Gallery in Austin is debuting its new long-term exhibition of outdoor works in its sculpture garden. Now in its third year, Dimension’s outdoor sculpture program has been a fan favorite, drawing visitors both during the gallery’s exhibitions, and during the annual East Austin Studio Tour weekends.

Along with the new installation comes a change of location: while the sculpture garden was formerly located in Dimension’s parking lot, and was loving known as “The Paved Garden,” it is now moving across the street from the gallery to a green space located at 980 Springdale Rd. Although Dimension’s sculpture garden is on the move, the gallery will continue to show sculptures and installations by artists in its smaller indoor exhibition space.

Dimension Gallery first came into the Austin art scene in 2016. A project of Colin and Moya McIntyre, the space is dedicated to exhibiting “sculptural and three-dimensional” artworks, and also to helping local artists access funding from the City of Austin.

The artists participating in Dimension’s 2019-2020 sculpture garden show include:

David Wright

Tom Bandage

Andrew Light

Roger Bruce Colombik

Kevin Stanford

Haley Woodward

Colby Brinkman

Rachel David

Zach Lihatsch

Colin McIntyre

Steve Parker

Suzanne Wyss

Cat Quintanilla

An opening reception for the exhibition is scheduled from 4-7 PM on April 27, with an artist talk at 5 PM and live music at 6 PM.