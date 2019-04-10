The Texas National Celebrates 25 Years with Exhibition Juried by the Menil’s Michelle White

The Texas National is an annual open-call art competition and exhibition founded and hosted by Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) in Nacogdoches. This year’s show marks its 25th anniversary. It opens April 13 and runs through June 9 in downtown Nacogdoches at The Cole Art Center at The Old Opera House.

The call is national and accepts submissions for painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. This year, Houston’s Menil Collection senior curator, Michelle White, served as juror. According to SFA, this year’s show includes “50 pieces of art from across the nation. Among the pieces are works by four current or former students in the SFA School of Art, including works by Sarah Jentsch, Santiago Escobido, Mason Cullen and Sara Gray.”

Ms. White will give a gallery talk on Saturday, April 13 at the Cole Art Center at 5 p.m, before the show’s opening reception which starts at 6 p.m. During the reception, the organizers will announce this year’s Texas National winners.

The Cole Art Center in Nacogdoches is located at 329 E. Main St. For more on this, please go here.