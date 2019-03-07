Top Five: March 7, 2019 with Joe Arredondo

Rainey Knudson and guest host Joe Arredondo are in Lubbock, discussing a standing-room-only gallery at TTU, contemporary art by Caddo Nation artists, and the legacy of the controversial Documenta 5.

1. Harald Szeemann: Documenta 5

Southwest School of Art (San Antonio)

January 24 – April 7

Harald Szeemann: Documenta 5 explores the 1972 Documenta exhibition. “Both hailed and derided by artists and critics, the exhibition was the largest, most expensive and most diverse of any exhibition anywhere, and foreshadowed all large-scale, collaboratively curated, comprehensive mega-shows to come.” The show is curated by David Platzker.

2. Caddo Nation: Still Here, Still Creating, Still Relevant

SFA’s Reavley Gallery at the The Cole Art Center at The Old Opera House (Nacogdoches)

January 24 – March 24

“This exhibition features the work of multiple Caddo Native American artists that work in a variety of styles and mediums. All artists are living and creating new works.”

3. Speakeasy: House of Kenzo

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

March 9, 8 PM

A performance by House of Kenzo.

4. Leo Gabin

Sean Horton (presents) (Dallas)

February 22 – March 30

A show of paintings and video works by Belgian artist collective Leo Gabin. “Contemporary American culture fascinates Leo Gabin. They watch it from afar and respond like a DJ—sampling, mixing, and reinterpreting existing tropes to create something entirely new that nonetheless brings to light unexpected aspects of the original. And, like the rest of us, Leo Gabin gets much of their information about America from the internet, an endless repository of content, both meaningful and meaningless.” This exhibition of Leo Gabin’s work is organized by Joseph R. Wolin, an independent curator and critic in New York.

5. Michael Borowski: Home Reports

Texas Tech University SRO Photo Gallery (Lubbock)

February 13 – March 17

Read more about the SRO Photo Gallery here.

A show of works by artist Michael Borowski.