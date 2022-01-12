Five-Minute Tours: Greg Edmondson at The Cole Art Center, Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Greg Edmondson: The Impermanence of Objects – works on paper, 2014 – 2021 at The Cole Art Center, Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches. Dates: October 25, 2021 – January 21, 2022.

Via the art center:

“Works on paper by artist and educator Greg Edmondson will be exhibited through January 31 at The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. This exhibition spans over seven years and includes a wide range of Edmondson’s works from four artist residencies and three published books. The works reveal a significant shift in the artist’s practice, begun in a period of upheaval, and still evolving today. The exhibition presents works on paper ranging in scale from 8.5 inches by 11 inches to nearly 8 feet by 6 feet. Admission to the exhibition is free. Website: https://art.sfasu.edu/galleries

This video is an excerpt from Edmondson’s one hour artist talk/gallery walk-through on November 15, 2021. The Impermanence of Objects exposes a significant and ongoing shift in Edmondson’s practice. Begun in a period of personal upheaval, this shift has continued evolving through the current global pandemic. From studio exercises based in simple generative systems, toward less constrained but still formal explorations of structure and color, his interest in the patterns of organic growth and decay remains constant. “I’ve come to view the more recent works as a kind of bashful Modernism”, he writes in the Exhibition’s essay… “formal and abstract, but without certainty or authority.”

Greg Edmondson earned a BFA from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and MFA from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He is the recipient of numerous fellowships and awards including Fulbright and DAAD fellowships to Germany, and residency grants to Artpark, Künstlerwerkstatt Lothringerstrasse, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and the Santa Fe Art Institute. His upcoming exhibitions “Before Language”, the Blanden Art Museum, Ft. Dodge, Iowa, and “DARK MATTER”, (a collaboration with physicist and poet Agnes Vojta), The Smalter Gallery, Kansas City, Missouri, are scheduled for Spring of 2022. He may be reached here.”