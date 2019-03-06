Make a Short Film for NASA: CineSpace Accepting Submissions for 2019 Festival

by Glasstire March 6, 2019
0
Cinespace accepting 2019 submissions

CineSpace, a collaboration of NASA and the Houston Cinema Arts Festival, is now accepting submissions to its fifth annual CineSpace short film festival. The competition invites applicants to make a 10-minute or shorter film, for which at least 10% of its running time is made up of footage from NASA’s archives.

There will be more than $25,000 dollars in prize money. In addition to first, second, and third-place prizes, there will be awards for best documentary; for the best film that depicts “Humans in Space”; and for the film that uses the most obscure or unusual imagery from NASA.

Submissions close on July 15, 2019. Finalists will be announced on October 14, and screened during the festival in November 2019. All genres and styles are encouraged, including but not limited to experimental, narrative, documentary, comedy, drama, animation, ambient, music videos, re-mix, sports, horror, and underground. Applicants are highly encouraged to view past winners and utilize NASA footage that hasn’t been used by previous winners.

More information and submission instructions can be found here.

