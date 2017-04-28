Advertise   Donate

Colette Miller: Global Angel Wings Project

May 1 - July 30, 2017

1600 Smith St.

1600 Smith St., Houston, TX Get directions

Arts Brookfield presents Colette Miller’s iconic Global Angel Wings Project. “Miller began the Global Angel Wings Project in Los Angeles in 2012 to remind us that we are all angels of this earth. Since then the wings have become a symbol of peace, and installed across the globe in countries including the United States, Africa, Australia, Cuba and Mexico.”

