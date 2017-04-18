Blanco Sculpture Trail
April 29 - 30, 2018
318 Pecan St, Blanco, Texas 78606 Get directions
Soooo excited to have my sculpture “Chirp” as part of this public art, year long exhibit. My stone carvings often tip the scale over a thousand pounds carved in marbles and stone from around the world. Chirp is carved from good ol Texas limestone and weighs in at about 500 lbs. He sits on a fine locally sourced steel cube with a combined height of 4′. As artists like myself will attest to the creative process is liberating and to have patrons receive joy from the fruit of our labors adds exhilaration to the formula. Love art, live art and experience a live lived in the wonder of the creative eye.