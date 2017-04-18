Advertise   Donate

Blanco Sculpture Trail

/* */

Blanco Sculpture Trail

April 29 - 30, 2018

Opening: April 29, 2017 | 12–3 pm

Bindseil Park

318 Pecan St, Blanco, Texas 78606 Get directions

A sculpture trail organized by the Blanco Visitors Bureau and juried by Lee Ann Whatley. The trail features works by Peter Mangan, Danville Chadbourne, Cat Quintanilla, and Jeffie Brewer.

Print Friendly
Add to Calendar 29-04-2017 12:00:00 PM 29-04-2017 03:00:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY Blanco Sculpture Trail Blanco Sculpture Trail 318 Pecan St, Blanco, Texas 78606 Bindseil Park aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
About Post Author

1 Response

  1. Cat Quintanilla
    Reply

    Soooo excited to have my sculpture “Chirp” as part of this public art, year long exhibit. My stone carvings often tip the scale over a thousand pounds carved in marbles and stone from around the world. Chirp is carved from good ol Texas limestone and weighs in at about 500 lbs. He sits on a fine locally sourced steel cube with a combined height of 4′. As artists like myself will attest to the creative process is liberating and to have patrons receive joy from the fruit of our labors adds exhilaration to the formula. Love art, live art and experience a live lived in the wonder of the creative eye.

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'