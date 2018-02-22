Write a Letter This Sunday to Help Save UT Austin’s Fine Arts Library

In December, the University of Texas in Austin announced it has moved and continues to move tens of thousands of fine art books, collection materials, periodicals, and music scores from UT Fine Arts Library, or FAL, into off-site warehouse space, in order to update the library’s use to better “meet the demands of these students and faculty,” as “Circulation has crashed.”

This is proving to be a rather unpopular initiative. Many faculty, students, alum, and art lovers (throughout the state) are dismayed.

Center Space Project (CSP), which is the student-run art organization of UT’s Visual Arts Center (VAC), is inviting the public to a letter-writing event on Sunday, February 25 at 1 PM in the Fine Arts Library.

Via CSP: “Come join Center Space Project in coming together to voice your opinion on the future of the Fine Arts Library by writing to those who represent our college and university. Bring your favorite pens and paper as we go old-school to come together in support of our student body, our resources, and our BOOKS! #SavetheFAL”

The letter-writing event this Sunday at the FAL in Austin is free, and is scheduled for 1 PM to 2:30 PM. For more on this, please go here.