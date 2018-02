In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees discuss the new, $23 million Ellsworth Kelly chapel artwork titled “Austin” on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, and why on earth the people in charge don’t want it to be called a chapel.

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here.

Related articles:

Philip Johnson’s Thanksgiving Square chapel in Dallas

Rothko, In Retrospect