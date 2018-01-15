New App Finds Your Artwork Doppelgänger

Over the past few days, the Google Arts and Culture app has gone viral for its new feature that uses facial scanning techniques to compare users’ photos to a database of artworks. After analyzing your face, the app spits out the artwork that it decides looks most similar to you, along with a percentage of how good the match is.

This feature is just the latest in a profusion of art-related content that Google is producing through their Google Cultural Institute. By partnering with some of the world’s most popular museums, including MoMA, the Uffizi, the Musée d’Orsay, and Texas’ own MFAH, the website offers users the ability to zoom into “ultra high-resolution” images of artworks, view virtual exhibitions, and tour the museum galleries themselves. In addition to museums, the site includes slide shows of historical items like artifacts from Martin Luther King Jr’s life, along with Google Street View tours of places like Machu Picchu in Peru, the Kamigamo Shrine in Japan, and the Derawar Fort in Pakistan.

To see what else the Google Cultural Institute offers, go here.