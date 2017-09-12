Art Supply Shortage at A&M

Art students at Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station are having a hard time finding art supplies, reports Katherine Garcia of The Battalion. Unlike most college towns with an art department, the area only has craft stores. Many students rely on online sites to order supplies, but the prices fluctuate greatly, and most art students aren’t known for their excess of cash.

“To get the highest quality of work, you need higher quality supplies,” marketing senior and visualization minor Jessica Tran said. “So sometimes Hobby Lobby or Michaels isn’t exactly the highest quality.”

Huh. Big schools aren’t necessarily the best place to make big art.

also by Paula Newton