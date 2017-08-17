Artists: It’s Time to Run for Office!

Some artists make political work, but some artists should take it literally and run for political office. The New York–based arts advocacy group Fractured Atlas is launching a non-partisan “boot camp” to teach artists the art of politicking, reports Artsy.com.

The Artist Campaign School was initiated by Lauren Ruffinm, who says, “I think artists are actually perfect politicians,” citing creativity, problem solving skills, and ability to work collaboratively. Marfa artist Ann Marie Nafziger proved it this year when she ran (and won by a landslide) for mayor of Marfa.

The Artist Campaign School will be accepting applications through September 15.

also by Paula Newton