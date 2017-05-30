More Stolen Artwork!

Austin’s KXAN.com has reported that another company is stealing the artwork of independent artists. Artist Robert Hurst told KXAN about yet another website that has stolen his creations for their profit, such has been discussed in recent years (here, here, and here, among many other reports).

According to Hurst, the website TeeChip has used his designs (sent in by other independent “artists”) and, while the site may remove the product from its site after complaints, it often reappears on another page within days.

Adam Mandell, an attorney with the non-profit group Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts (TALA) told KXAN that these incidents are filled with challenges under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. “In a lot of cases, these online service providers are going to be free from at least the monetary liability,” Mandell said, as long as they take down the content. “It’s difficult for the artists a lot of times because it can seem like a game of whack-a-mole.”

