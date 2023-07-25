Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts Receives $14K Grant

Earlier this month, Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts (TALA) announced that it has been awarded a $14,500 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

TALA, a nonprofit organization established in 1979, provides pro bono assistance related to legal and accounting needs for artists and arts nonprofits. For the last few years the organization has averaged just under $60,000 in contributions, making this recent grant nearly 25% of the amount TALA receives from contributors in a year.

Founded in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grants to law-related projects and programs. TALA has received grants from the Texas Bar Foundation previously, including a $7,000 grant in 2020/2021 to support online educational programs and a $5,790 grant in 2018/2019 to pilot new educational programs.

The grant this year is earmarked to enable TALA to make upgrades to its online platforms, including a complete redesign of its website and improvements to their customer relationship management database, which facilitates the matching process between artists and volunteer attorneys and accountants.

Alissa McCain, the Executive Director of TALA, told Glasstire, “TALA is grateful for the Texas Bar Foundation’s generous support to upgrade our technology used to serve low income artists in Texas. We are so appreciative of the Foundation’s understanding of the importance in an investment to increase operational capacity… This gift, which enhances communication between staff and artists and between TALA and the general public, allows us to more efficiently serve our constituents.”

Learn more about TALA via the organization’s website, or via the video below.