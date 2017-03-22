Here are your next Emojis! (T-Rex and Breastfeeding included)

Advertise   Donate
22 Mar 2017
image vie nymag.com

The the Unicode Consortium has unveiled its candidates for the next round of available universal Emoji (Emoji 5.0). It’ll be a couple of months before we learn which ones make the cut, but both New York Magazine and Gizmodo have some rankings and preferences. A representative for Glasstire, for the record, likes the hedgehog the best, followed by the T-Rex, followed closely by the flying saucer, then maybe the merman, and the sandwich.

And this one is simply long overdue:

