Here are your next Emojis! (T-Rex and Breastfeeding included)

The the Unicode Consortium has unveiled its candidates for the next round of available universal Emoji (Emoji 5.0). It’ll be a couple of months before we learn which ones make the cut, but both New York Magazine and Gizmodo have some rankings and preferences. A representative for Glasstire, for the record, likes the hedgehog the best, followed by the T-Rex, followed closely by the flying saucer, then maybe the merman, and the sandwich.
And this one is simply long overdue:
