HSPVA Gets $7.5 Million & a New Name

For the past couple years, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) has been building a new downtown campus for the city’s High School for Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA). The 168,000-square-foot building marks a new step in the school’s history—HSPVA has called Montrose, a quirky, hip Houston neighborhood, home since 1981. Currently, the school enrolls about 700 students, but the new campus promises room for more. When the building opens in 2018, it will offer five stories of classrooms, performance spaces, dining areas, theaters, and everything else talent hungry high schoolers would possibly want.

Recently, on October 13, the HISD board of trustees voted to accept a $7.5 million donation from the Kinder Foundation towards the construction of HSPVA’s new campus. In turn, once HSPVA reopens, it will be renamed the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. This comes after the school received $80.2 million from HISD’s 2012 bond election.

