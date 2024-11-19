The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) has announced that Josefa González Mariscal is no longer employed as the museum’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. González Mariscal joined the organization eight months ago following the short-lived appointment of Alex Freeman. Mr. Freeman served as SAMFA’s President and CEO from January to August 2023. In both situations, the museum has opted to not share details related to these departures. It is notable that Mr. Freeman’s appointment came after the retirement of SAMFA’s founding Director Howard Taylor, who led the organization for nearly 40 years.

In a LinkedIn article published on November 16, Yukio Kuniyuki, the Executive Director at the San Angelo Performing Arts Coalition, pointed to the difficulty of leading a nonprofit arts organization in a small city. Mr. Kuniyuki points to issues such as replacing a longtime director “who has become an institution themselves,” relocating to a new town without established friends or family, low-paying positions as compared to larger institutions in bigger cities, and structural issues within an organization.

In a press release, Heidi Brooks, Chairperson of the museum’s Board of Trustees, said, “We wish Josefa well in her future endeavors. As we conduct our searches we’ll continue to serve as a strong catalyst for creativity and community and offer world-class programming and exhibitions for people of all ages in San Angelo and the Concho Valley.

The short statement shared by SAMFA noted that the Board is beginning an immediate search for an Interim Manager and a new President and CEO. Following Mr. Freeman’s departure, Laura Romer Huckaby, the museum’s Assistant Director and Curator, served as its Interim Director.

Ms. González Mariscal’s final day at SAMFA was Friday, November 15. From the Realms of Glory, an exhibition that Ms. González Mariscal was integral to bringing to the museum, will be on view from November 22, 2024, to January 19, 2025.