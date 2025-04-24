Top Five: April 24, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Heard of G.O.A.T.’s

Surls + Locke Museum (Cleveland)

April 26 – June 22, 2025

From the Surls + Locke Museum:

“The Surls + Locke Museum is proud to announce its inaugural exhibition, Heard of G.O.A.T.’s. This landmark event celebrates the museum’s commitment to honoring exceptional Texas art and marks the beginning of its mission to inspire and connect communities through art and nature. Curated by James Surls, the exhibition features works by 21 of Texas’ most distinguished artists, representing a wide range of mediums, styles, and artistic legacies. Participating artists include Terry Allen, John Alexander, Lynn Randolph, Sherry Owens, Billy Hassell, Sharon Kopriva, Ellen Tanner, Helen Altman, Ann Stautberg, James Drake, Bill Haveron, Carlos Canul, Tracye Wear, Jack Massing, Julie Speed, Charmaine Locke, Melissa Miller, Jim Love, David McManaway, Paul Manes, and James Surls.

Together, these artists showcase the depth and vibrancy of Texas’s creative landscape. The exhibition explores themes of nature, psychology, and the human experience, presenting works that highlight the natural world, including birds, flowers, trees, and other organic forms. As a celebration of the legacy and vision of James Surls and Charmaine Locke, Heard of G.O.A.T.’s is a testament to the most influential names in Texas art.”

2. You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry

Dallas Contemporary

April 11 – October 12, 2025

From Dallas Contemporary:

“Dallas Contemporary is pleased to present You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry, a group exhibition featuring artists El Anatsui, Candice Lin, Diedrick Brackens, Sanam Khatabi, and more, opening on April 11, 2025. Curated by Mexico-based curator Su Wu, You Stretched Diagonally Across It offers a consideration of tactility and image in 21st-century tapestries, and the strategies by which artists interrogate haptic sense, material tension, and narrative in weaving.”

3. 2025 San Angelo Ceramic Invitational Exhibition and Symposium

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

April 23 – 27, 2025

From SAMFA:

“The 2025 San Angelo Ceramic Invitational Exhibition and Symposium events will take place April 23-27 and are hosted by the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, Angelo State University, The Concho Clay Studio, The Chicken Farm Art Center, and the Mayer Museum. Supporting participants are Downtown San Angelo, Inc., San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Art Spirit Collective, and Art in Uncommon Places.

The 40th Annual San Angelo Ceramic Symposium featuring Workshop Presenters and Panelists, Ruth Wilson, Ariel Bowman, Eliza Au, and Bri Murphy will take place April 25 from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm at the Robert and Nona Carr Education-Fine Arts Building in Room 101. The symposium is free and open to the public.

4. Home, Love, and Loss

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

February 14 – April 27, 2025

From AMST:

“The Art Museum of South Texas is proud to announce the opening of Home, Love, and Loss, a deeply evocative exhibition that explores the cycles of family life and the universal threads of human connection. This exhibition opens February 14, 2025, and runs through April 27, 2025.

Home, Love, and Loss is the third in a series of American art exhibitions created through a multiyear, multi-institutional partnership formed by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art as part of the Art Bridges Cohort Program.”

5. Here and There

St. Edwards University Fine Arts Gallery (Austin)

April 24 – May 11, 2025

From St. Edward’s University:

“Here and There features Savannah Berumen, Frances Brown, Sarah Calvin, Mary Alex Cole, Beth Davis, Ty Eivens, Melina Nicholas, and Nathan Spiers, whose works engage with the fluid nature of memory, thought, and identity. Through varied mediums and approaches, the artists blur the boundaries between perception and reality, past and present, form and dissolution. Familiar ideals, whether personal or societal, are questioned and re-examined, opening space for new ways of seeing. Together, these works create room for new understandings, reminding us that the mind is never fixed. In this space, the line between here and there is not a boundary but a constant state of change, open to disruption, reconfiguration, and renewal.”