The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Announces Open Call for Exhibition Proposals

by Glasstire July 3, 2024
A wall with art installed atop it has the phrase "Call For Proposals 2025" printed across it.The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For the Arts (LHUCA), an arts organization in Lubbock that boasts four galleries alongside event and learning spaces, has put out an open call for exhibition proposals. According to LHUCA’s website, artists, artist groups, and curators are invited to submit proposals for 2025. Site-specific exhibitions are especially encouraged, and LHUCA has provided floor plans of their four galleries to help with the application process

Artists working in any visual art media can apply by submitting a digital portfolio of 5–10 images with corresponding image list, a brief artist statement or show proposal, and contact information to LHUCA Curator, Taylor Ernst, at [email protected] by the September 4 deadline. There is no fee to submit. Applicants will be notified of the curator’s decision via email on September 27. 

LHUCA has been serving the Lubbock area since 1997, and according to a vision statement posted on their website, “strives to bring the arts together in a central home for all of the arts in the South Plains region to foster the arts through education, exhibition, and performance.” Exhibitions at LHUCA have been well-covered by Glasstire, including a recent review of Mars Woodhill’s summer exhibition by Michelle Kraft 

For more information, please visit LHUCA’s website. 

