Five-Minute Tours: “Where The Lines Meet” at Throughline, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire's series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions.

Where The Lines Meet: Jonas Criscoe + Luisa Duarte at Throughline, Houston. Dates: June 7 – June 29, 2024.

Via Throughline:

Where the Lines Meet explores the nature of lines, and the space created when they intersect. The exhibition highlights the vibrant connection between two artists from different backgrounds through printmaking forms, from monotypes and etchings to collage and mixed media works. Here each artist showcases their own distinct identity without undermining the other’s diverging perspective and artistic expression. Criscoe and Duarte invite you to join them on a journey of mutual respect and admiration – in each other’s work, the forms they explore, and in the magic of printmaking.

Jonas Criscoe is an interdisciplinary artist whose work has been exhibited throughout the United States, most notably at the International Print Center in New York, and the Minnesota Museum of American Art. Criscoe has also been featured in various art publications, including Art Lies and New American Painting; has been a Jerome Fellow at the Highpoint Center for Printmaking; and a West Prize acquisition recipient. A native of Austin, Texas, he received his BFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York and the University of Texas at Austin, and his MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design. He has served on the editorial board of DIALOGIST, a Journal of Poetry & Art; was faculty at both the Art School at The Contemporary Austin and Austin Community College; and was a founding member of ICOSA in Austin, TX. Currently, he teaches at Houston Community College, and is a founding member of Throughline Collective.

Luisa Duarte is a Venezuelan American multidisciplinary artist based in Houston, Texas, known for her background in architecture. Since her move to the United States in 2003, she has pursued independent studies at The Southwest School of Arts in San Antonio, The Glassell School of Art, and Art League Houston. Duarte’s art features geometric abstract shapes in various media, from monotypes to vibrant paintings, exploring themes of boundaries, fragility, and personal and public spaces. She was recently granted two artist residencies, including “Artist on Site” at the Asia Society of Texas and “Artist in Residence” at P.A.C Art Residency. In 2019 she was a recipient of a “City’s Initiative” grant, offered by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. Duarte’s work has shown in the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi, the Holocaust Museum in Houston, Museo de Arte Contemporáneo del Zulia in Venezuela, and The Madi museum in Dallas, among others.



Videography by Beatriz Bellorín