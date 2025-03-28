Five-Minute Tours: Margaux Crump and Jake Eshelman at Throughline, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Via Throughline:

As Fish in the Womb is an experimental series of works celebrating the deep ecology of Houston’s bayous. This exhibition offers a glimpse into our otherwise overlooked waterways who quietly wriggle with life, magic, and possibility. Embodying the liminality of these dynamic, ever-flowing spaces, the artists use light and water as mediums to visualize unseen beings—both real and imagined. As Fish in the Womb includes photographic images, sculptures, and direct material collaborations made with, in, and alongside the spirits who animate our bayous. Together, the artists’ collaborative works materialize as long-term, research-based projects rooted in creative, academic, and spiritual inquiry.

Born along a bayou in Houston, Margaux Crump is an interdisciplinary artist whose work investigates the phenomena of the unseen, from the microscopic to the mythic worlds that surround us. Curious about the entanglements between science, spirituality, and consciousness, her work threads the mythic, magical, and imaginal across disciplines and histories in search of how they inhabit and trouble the present. Crump’s sculpture, photography, and ritual work has been exhibited across the United States, most notably at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, Saint Louis; Women and Their Work, Austin, TX; and DiverseWorks, Houston, TX. She is a recipient of the Stone & DeGuire Contemporary Art Award.

Jake Eshelman is a photo-based artist and visual researcher exploring the complex relationships between humans, our environment, and everyone we share it with. Challenging the notion that humanity is somehow separate from—or superior to—the natural world, his work creates opportunities to address anthropocentrism and deeply (re)consider our ecological kinships. Eshelman has exhibited internationally, including Vantaa Art Museum Artsii in Helsinki, Finland; Contemporary Calgary in Alberta, Canada; Houston Center for Photography in Houston, TX; The Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at Cambridge.