Five-Minute Tours: “3DTX” at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

by Glasstire June 22, 2024
James Surls, House with Snake, 1980, wood, 35 × 32 × 22 inches

Note: the following is part of Glasstire's series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions

3DTX at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: April 6– June 22, 2024.

Via Heidi Vaughan Fine Art:

“HEIDI VAUGHAN FINE ART is proud to announce 3DTX, an exhibition of sculptures by nine Texas artists. The gallery is located at 3510 Lake Street at Colquitt in Houston’s oldest Gallery Row. Gallery events are open to all and always offered free of charge.

3DTX includes sculptural works by George Tobolowsky, James Surls, Karin Broker, McKay Otto, Susan Budge, Ernesto Marenco, Michelle O’Michael, Bob Card, and the late Jesús Moroles. More details about each of the artists and the exhibited works of art will be released throughout the run of the show, which closes on June 22, 2024.

 

