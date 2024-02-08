The Dallas Public Library has launched an initiative inviting artists and arts organizations to join the Culture Pass Dallas program.

Culture Pass Dallas is a partnership between the Dallas Public Library, the City’s Office of Arts and Culture, and area art organizations. The program will provide Dallas residents who have a library card with free access to arts and culture programming. Residents who do not currently have a library card can obtain one at any Dallas Public Library. The idea for the initiative was sparked through the Dallas Festival of Ideas, a generative event that brings together a range of citizens to ideate about policies and opportunities that can shape the future of the city.

Participating arts organizations can offer an array of opportunities, though the offering must be free. Organizations can determine limits, such an event being free to children under 18 years of age, or offering two free tickets to a specific event. Current participating organizations include the Goldmark Cultural Center, Dallas House of Blues, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Meadows Museum, Meow Wolf Grapevine, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and more.

Interested parties should email the following information to [email protected]:

– Contact’s name, phone number, and email address

– Organization name

– Description of the free offering for Culture Pass Dallas

– High-resolution logo with transparent background and a link to the organization website.

The deadline to submit an offering for Culture Pass Dallas is Friday, March 1 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Learn more about Culture Pass Dallas here.