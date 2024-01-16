Gallerist Matt Reeves, of Reeves Art + Design (RAD), has launched The Houston Art Fair, which will take place later this month and feature 40 local and regional artists.

Located in Houston’s historic Midtown/Montrose district, RAD was founded in 1969. The gallery focuses on modern and contemporary art and design, and along with its recent monthly exhibitions has hosted an array of events such as fashion shows and culinary events.

In a press release from RAD, the gallery explained, “The idea of the fair initially came about as the result of the large number of artists who had reached out and expressed interest in showing with us as word of our exhibitions spread throughout 2023. We quickly realized that there was no way that we could realistically accommodate all these requests following a traditional gallery structure. We wanted to find a way to fast-track the process and share the work of these artists with our audience in a fun, large-scale manner that celebrates Houston as a true art hub.”

Last November, via The Houston Art Fair’s inaugural social media post, the organization opened a call for artists to participate in the forthcoming event. Since December 28, the fair has been highlighting selected artists via its social media. So far highlighted artists include David James Strain, Tess Muth, Demi Mixon Kahn, Kev Madden, Margo Lunsford, Fletcher Stafford, and Michelle Collins. Additional selected artists are Alex Paulus, Alvaro Llanza, Andrew Blanks, Angel Oloshove, Brian Campbell, Chris Bexar, Dahlia Baasher, Eric Varner, Gary Griffin & Holland Geibel, George Robinson, Gozde Kaya Hepisler, Kassie Brown, Katherine Mason, Nana Sampong, Orna Feinstein, Rachel Rogers, Raul Rene Gonzalez, Richard Ashby, Scott Woodard, Tina Ruyi, Toby Rosser, Tra’ Slaughter, Tyler Casey, and Winifred Booth. Along with these artists, there will be a curated section by Mark Flood and a booth featuring artists selected by Project Row Houses.

On what sets The Houston Art Fair apart from other events and fairs, like the ones that had previously run at the Silver Street Studios complex and at the George R. Brown Convention Center, RAD noted, “One of the core tenets of The Houston Art Fair is inclusivity and accessibility, not just for artists, but for buyers as well. Recognizing that art collecting can often be an expensive endeavor, this fair aims to bridge the gap, offering pieces that cater to collectors of all price points. Whether you are a seasoned collector or a novice eager to buy your first piece, there’s something here for everyone.”

The fair will take place from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28 at RAD (2415 Taft St.). The opening evening is a collector preview night, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and costs $30 to attend. Half of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Project Row Houses. The fair will be open on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. On both days, the event will be free to attend.

Learn more about The Houston Art Fair via the organization’s website.