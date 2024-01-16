A Walk Through the Big Medium Studios in South Austin

In fall 2023, Big Medium, an Austin-based arts organization that had been connected with the Canopy Art Complex for a decade, relocated to a new building in South Austin. Its new 14,000-square-foot space located at 4201 S. Congress Avenue includes exhibition spaces, an open-concept co-working area, and studios. Though its current lease is for 18 months, the organization hopes to extend it for at least two years. Co-founder Shea Little has noted that this temporary space is being used as a proof of concept for a future Big Medium location.

Recently, on a trip to Austin, I had the chance to walk through Big Medium with Coka Treviño, the organization’s Curator and Director of Programming.

Though the main gallery was between exhibitions at the time of my visit, it was nice to have the opportunity to see Big Medium’s new home as the organization and artists are getting settled into the new space. While each of the five studios are currently occupied, not all of the artists were available to approve photographs of their spaces.