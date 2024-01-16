A Walk Through the Big Medium Studios in South Austin

by Jessica Fuentes January 16, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

In fall 2023, Big Medium, an Austin-based arts organization that had been connected with the Canopy Art Complex for a decade, relocated to a new building in South Austin. Its new 14,000-square-foot space located at 4201 S. Congress Avenue includes exhibition spaces, an open-concept co-working area, and studios. Though its current lease is for 18 months, the organization hopes to extend it for at least two years. Co-founder Shea Little has noted that this temporary space is being used as a proof of concept for a future Big Medium location.

A photograph of the exterior of Big Medium.

Big Medium, January 2024. Photo: Raul Rodriguez

A photograph of curator and cultural worker Coka Treviño.

Coka Treviño. Photo: Raul Rodriguez.

Recently, on a trip to Austin, I had the chance to walk through Big Medium with Coka Treviño, the organization’s Curator and Director of Programming.

Though the main gallery was between exhibitions at the time of my visit, it was nice to have the opportunity to see Big Medium’s new home as the organization and artists are getting settled into the new space. While each of the five studios are currently occupied, not all of the artists were available to approve photographs of their spaces.

A photograph of artist Hollis Hammonds in her studio.

Hollis Hammonds in her studio. Photo: Raul Rodriguez.

A photograph of the interior of Alie Jackson's art studio.

Alie Jackson’s studio. Photo: Raul Rodriguez.

A photograph of the interior of Agi Miagi (Agustina Rodríguez)'s studio.

Agi Miagi (Agustina Rodríguez)’s studio. Photo: Raul Rodriguez.

0 comment

You may also like

Betelhem Makonnen’s Tito’s Prize Exhibition Scheduled For March...

March 3, 2020

Top Five: March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023

Austin: You Think You’re Weird? Go See This...

April 4, 2016

Texas Biennial 2017 Details Released

February 13, 2017

Art for Art: Big Medium’s Fourth Annual Art...

June 17, 2019

Third Annual Art Swap in Austin This Saturday

June 19, 2018

Don’t Forget: The Texas Biennial Starts Tomorrow!

September 29, 2017

Trust Your Art Gut

August 5, 2014

Top Five: October 18, 2018

October 18, 2018

Austin’s Big Medium Announces 2020 LINE Residency Artists

February 17, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: