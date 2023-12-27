Foto Relevance Rebrands as Koslov Larsen

Foto Relevance, a contemporary gallery in Houston specializing in fine art photography and photo-based works, has announced that effective January 1, 2024, it will launch a rebrand and a new name: Koslov Larsen.

Founded in 2016 as a virtual art gallery by Geoffrey Koslov and Bryn Larsen, Foto Relevance debuted its first physical gallery space in 2018. In 2019, Suzanne Zeller, who serves as the Assistant Director, joined the gallery team. Then, in early 2020, the gallery moved into a space at 4411 Montrose, which is home to several other galleries.

In a press release Mr. Koslov explained, “Our decision to rebrand was in large part precipitated by the artists with whom we work — their practices expanded our mission from our original proposition to focus on contemporary photography to become a gallery presenting innovative photo-based work. As our artists’ visions broadened, so have ours.”

Ms. Larsen echoed these sentiments, stating, “We are delighted to grow with our artists, and to better represent the ways in which much of their collective work is pushing the boundaries of the photographic medium.”

While the gallery will continue to show photo-based works, it is expanding its mission to incorporate artists working in other mediums and methods. Despite this shift, Koslov Larsen will continue to present a variety of art created using traditional photographic processes. The most recent exhibition, David Reinfeld’s Composite Realities, which closed on December 22, was the last to be presented under the name Foto Relevance.

On January 1, 2024, with the opening of JP Terlizzi’s Creatures of Curiosity, the name change will be official and new visual branding will be used. The new logo mark, featuring the letters KL and a set of overlapping circles, was designed by Matthew Tabor, Art Director at Letterset Press Houston.

Mr. Tabor remarked, “The use of a circle within the logo mark is a representational personification of the photographer’s camera lens as a means of capturing imagery while also paying homage to the gallery’s origin as a photo-based institution.”

The new design has already been teased via Foto Relevance’s social media with posts that showcase an array of works of art at the center of the logo design.

Beginning on January 1, the gallery’s new website will be http://koslovlarsen.gallery.