Five-Minute Tours: Lia Rodi at Monterroso Gallery at Crimson, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Lia Rodi: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT at Monterroso Gallery at Crimson, Houston. Dates: August 10 – October 4, 2023.

Via the gallery:

“Lia Rodi is an abstract artist with a background in architecture and a passion for the outdoors. In her search for immersive and imaginary places of the physical and mental Wild, she creates beautiful, visited, and make-believe places where processing life and sensing the unseen intersect. Rodi’s works are built of sketch-painting, melding drawing and painting as one. Taking her cues from Amy Sillman, Etel Adnan and Georgia O’Keefe, among others, the artist renders on a two-dimensional surface highly realistic, optical illusions of three-dimensional spaces and objects. Fluid and at times frenetic mark-making create an interplay of flat shapes and sculptural, biomorphic forms that challenge spatial dimensions.

Rodi spent her first four years in Korea, her formative years in Germany, and has lived all over the States, including Massachusetts, Texas, Oregon and Montana where she honed her love of the outdoors. She holds a Masters in Architecture and a Certificate in Painting from the MFA Houston where she is currently in her second year of the BLOCK XXIV program.”