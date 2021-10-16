Five-Minute Tours: Figure Painting Reinvented at Monterroso Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Figure Painting Reinvented at Monterroso Gallery, Houston. Dates: August 27 – October 2, 2021.

From the gallery, a statement by the show’s curator, Patrick M. Palmer:

“Tod Bailey, J.J. Baker and Vincent Blair are all young painters interested in the human form relaying their interpretations of our world today. Much like the abstract expressionist painters that were working between and immediately after the World Wars, these three men are giving us their views of the chaos that we are currently living in. Though each of them are completely different in their art, they are all taking us back to a richness that is possible in painting, possible because of the artist’s hands.”