Visit Your Local Museum this Sunday for Holiday Deals and Discounts

Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S., has led to other sale-oriented spin-offs, including Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Museum Store Sunday. Launched in 2017, the now-worldwide event is managed by the Washington, D.C.-based Museum Store Association. Beyond offering discounts and deals, the day encourages sustainability efforts by prioritizing eco-friendly products created by local artists and artisans.

In a press release, Patricia Sampson, board president of the Museum Store Association and director of the King Center Bookstore and Resource Center in Atlanta, explained, “By purchasing one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists and providers in their communities instead of mass-produced products commonly found in big-box stores, consumers and museum stores alike can reduce their carbon footprints while boosting their local economies. Partnering with local artists reduces shipping-related costs and emissions for both museum stores and their patrons, ultimately minimizing air pollution while conserving valuable energy during the busy holiday season.”

Below is a full listing of this year’s participating Texas museums and organizations, along with information on some of their special deals. For more information, including updates on participating venues, check the Museum Store Sunday website.

ABILENE

—Frontier Texas

ALTO

—Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

AUSTIN

—Bullock Museum

—The Contemporary Austin: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members

—Harry Ransom Center

—Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center: hourly giveaways and 25% off merchandise with an additional 5% off for members

—Mexic-Arte Museum

—Texas Capitol Gift Shop

—Texas Military Forces Museum

—Thinkery: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members, 10% off new memberships, free tote with purchases over $40 while supplies last

BEAUMONT

—Spindletop/Gladys City Boomtown Museum

BONHAM

—Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site: 30% off storewide on November 26

CASTROVILLE

—Landmark Inn State Historic Site

COLLEGE STATION

—George Bush Museum

CORPUS CHRISTI

—Art Museum of South Texas

DALLAS

—Crow Collection of Asian Art

—Dallas Contemporary

—Dallas Museum of Art

—The Lotus Shop

—Meadows Museum

—Nasher Sculpture Center

—Perot Museum of Nature and Science

—The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

DENISON

—Eisenhower Birthplace: 20% off storewide

—Red River Railroad Museum

DUNCANVILLE

—Museum of International Cultures

FORT WORTH

—Amon Carter Museum of American Art

—CR Smith Museum

—Fort Worth Aviation Museum

—Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

—Kimbell Art Museum

—Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

—National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

FREDERICKSBURG

—National Museum of the Pacific War: 20% off all purchases

FORT DAVIS

—McDonald Observatory Visitor Center

GALVESTON

—The Bryan Museum

—Ocean Star Museum

HOUSTON

—The Health Museum

—The Heritage Society

—Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

—Houston Fire Museum

—Houston Museum of Natural Science

—Rothko Chapel

HUNTSVILLE

—Sam Houston Memorial Museum

IRVING

—Irving Archives and Museum

JOHNSON CITY

—Science Mill

LA GRANGE

—Kresiche Brewery & Monument Hill State Historic Sites

LEWISVILLE

—Nielsen Trading, Inc.

LUBBOCK

—Buddy Holly Center

—Science Spectrum Museum

—Silent Wings Museum

LUFKIN

—Texas Forestry Museum

MCALLEN

—International Museum of Art & Science

MIDLAND

—Museum of the Southwest

—Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

NACOGDOCHES

—Stone Fort Museum

PARIS

—Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site

ROCKPORT

—Fulton Mansion State Historic Site

SAN ANGELO

—Fort Concho National Historic Landmark

—San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

SAN ANTONIO

—Briscoe Western Art Museum

—McNay Art Museum

—San Antonio Museum of Art

—UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures

—Witte Museum

SAN FELIPE

—San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site

TEMPLE

—Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center

WACO

—Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum

—Historic Waco Foundation

WASHINGTON

—Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site