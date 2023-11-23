Visit Your Local Museum this Sunday for Holiday Deals and Discounts

Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S., has led to other sale-oriented spin-offs, including Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Museum Store Sunday. Launched in 2017, the now-worldwide event is managed by the Washington, D.C.-based Museum Store Association. Beyond offering discounts and deals, the day encourages sustainability efforts by prioritizing eco-friendly products created by local artists and artisans.
In a press release, Patricia Sampson, board president of the Museum Store Association and director of the King Center Bookstore and Resource Center in Atlanta, explained, “By purchasing one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists and providers in their communities instead of mass-produced products commonly found in big-box stores, consumers and museum stores alike can reduce their carbon footprints while boosting their local economies. Partnering with local artists reduces shipping-related costs and emissions for both museum stores and their patrons, ultimately minimizing air pollution while conserving valuable energy during the busy holiday season.”
Below is a full listing of this year’s participating Texas museums and organizations, along with information on some of their special deals. For more information, including updates on participating venues, check the Museum Store Sunday website.
ABILENE
—Frontier Texas
ALTO
—Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
AUSTIN
—Bullock Museum
—The Contemporary Austin: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members
—Harry Ransom Center
—Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center: hourly giveaways and 25% off merchandise with an additional 5% off for members
—Mexic-Arte Museum
—Texas Capitol Gift Shop
—Texas Military Forces Museum
—Thinkery: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members, 10% off new memberships, free tote with purchases over $40 while supplies last
BEAUMONT
—Spindletop/Gladys City Boomtown Museum
BONHAM
—Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site: 30% off storewide on November 26
CASTROVILLE
—Landmark Inn State Historic Site
COLLEGE STATION
—George Bush Museum
CORPUS CHRISTI
—Art Museum of South Texas
DALLAS
—Crow Collection of Asian Art
—Dallas Contemporary
—Dallas Museum of Art
—The Lotus Shop
—Meadows Museum
—Nasher Sculpture Center
—Perot Museum of Nature and Science
—The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
DENISON
—Eisenhower Birthplace: 20% off storewide
—Red River Railroad Museum
DUNCANVILLE
—Museum of International Cultures
FORT WORTH
—Amon Carter Museum of American Art
—CR Smith Museum
—Fort Worth Aviation Museum
—Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
—Kimbell Art Museum
—Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
—National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame
FREDERICKSBURG
—National Museum of the Pacific War: 20% off all purchases
FORT DAVIS
—McDonald Observatory Visitor Center
GALVESTON
—The Bryan Museum
—Ocean Star Museum
HOUSTON
—The Health Museum
—The Heritage Society
—Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
—Houston Fire Museum
—Houston Museum of Natural Science
—Rothko Chapel
HUNTSVILLE
—Sam Houston Memorial Museum
IRVING
—Irving Archives and Museum
JOHNSON CITY
—Science Mill
LA GRANGE
—Kresiche Brewery & Monument Hill State Historic Sites
LEWISVILLE
—Nielsen Trading, Inc.
LUBBOCK
—Buddy Holly Center
—Science Spectrum Museum
—Silent Wings Museum
LUFKIN
—Texas Forestry Museum
MCALLEN
—International Museum of Art & Science
MIDLAND
—Museum of the Southwest
—Permian Basin Petroleum Museum
NACOGDOCHES
—Stone Fort Museum
PARIS
—Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
ROCKPORT
—Fulton Mansion State Historic Site
SAN ANGELO
—Fort Concho National Historic Landmark
—San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
SAN ANTONIO
—Briscoe Western Art Museum
—McNay Art Museum
—San Antonio Museum of Art
—UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures
—Witte Museum
SAN FELIPE
—San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site
TEMPLE
—Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center
WACO
—Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum
—Historic Waco Foundation
WASHINGTON
—Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site