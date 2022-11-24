Museum Store Sunday Returns to Texas November 27th

Museum Store Sunday is a cultural institution-fueled spinoff of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday that seeks to raise funds for museum stores’ parent organizations. The now-worldwide event has been managed by the Washington D.C.-based Museum Store Association since its inception in 2017. In a press release for this year’s event, Executive Director of the Museum Store Association Elizabeth Price said museum shoppers “are not only strengthening the institutions’ programs, [but] are also supporting local artisans and vendors that those stores feature.”

According to Museum Store Sunday’s website, over 1,800 stores are participating in this year’s edition of the marketing drive on Sunday, November 27. This number includes 70 Texas institutions. Many participating stores will offer discounts or other promotions.

Below is a full listing of this year’s participating Texas organizations and information on some of their special deals. For more information, including updates on participating venues, check the Museum Store Sunday website.

ABILENE

—Frontier Texas

ALTO

—Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

AUSTIN

—Bullock Museum

—The Contemporary Austin: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members

—Harry Ransom Center

—Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center: hourly giveaways and 25% off merchandise with an additional 5% off for members

—Mexic-Arte Museum

—Texas Capitol Gift Shop

—Texas Military Forces Museum

—Thinkery: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members, 10% off new memberships, free tote with purchases over $40 while supplies last

BEAUMONT

—Spindletop/Gladys City Boomtown Museum

BONHAM

—Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site: 30% off storewide on November 26

CASTROVILLE

—Landmark Inn State Historic Site

COLLEGE STATION

—George Bush Museum

CORPUS CHRISTI

—Art Museum of South Texas

DALLAS

—Crow Collection of Asian Art

—Dallas Contemporary

—Dallas Museum of Art

—The Lotus Shop

—Meadows Museum

—Nasher Sculpture Center

—Perot Museum of Nature and Science

—The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

DENISON

—Eisenhower Birthplace: 20% off storewide

—Red River Railroad Museum

DUNCANVILLE

—Museum of International Cultures

FORT WORTH

—Amon Carter Museum of American Art: free gift wrapping

—CR Smith Museum

—Fort Worth Aviation Museum

—Fort Worth Museum of Science and History: rediscover the museum through new local, small batch, and unique products in “shop too”

—Kimbell Art Museum

—Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

—National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

FREDERICKSBURG

—National Museum of the Pacific War: 20% off all purchases; prizes and giveaways, and refreshments

FORT DAVIS

—McDonald Observatory Visitor Center

GALVESTON

—The Bryan Museum

—Ocean Star Museum

HOUSTON

—The Health Museum

—The Heritage Society

—Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

—Houston Fire Museum

—Houston Museum of Natural Science

—Rothko Chapel

HUNTSVILLE

—Sam Houston Memorial Museum

IRVING

—Irving Archives and Museum

JOHNSON CITY

—Science Mill

LA GRANGE

—Kresiche Brewery & Monument Hill State Historic Sites

LEWISVILLE

—Nielsen Trading, Inc.

LUBBOCK

—Buddy Holly Center

—Science Spectrum Museum

—Silent Wings Museum

LUFKIN

—Texas Forestry Museum

MCALLEN

—International Museum of Art & Science

MIDLAND

—Museum of the Southwest

—Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

NACOGDOCHES

—Stone Fort Museum

PARIS

—Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site

ROCKPORT

—Fulton Mansion State Historic Site

SAN ANGELO

—Fort Concho National Historic Landmark

—San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

SAN ANTONIO

—Briscoe Western Art Museum: $5 off every $50 spent in the museum store

—McNay Art Museum: 10% off Hailey Marmolejo prints and Raul Rene Gonzales stickers, 15% off prints by Eva Sanchez and Ben Ortiz

—San Antonio Museum of Art: 20% discount for members and 10% discount for non-members

—UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures

—Witte Museum: Member discount increased to 20% from November 27 through the end of year; 10% off any purchase made when donating new, unwrapped toys to collection box

SAN FELIPE

—San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site

TEMPLE

—Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center

WACO

—Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum

—Historic Waco Foundation

WASHINGTON

—Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site