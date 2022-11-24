Museum Store Sunday Returns to Texas November 27th

Museum Store Sunday is a cultural institution-fueled spinoff of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday that seeks to raise funds for museum stores’ parent organizations. The now-worldwide event has been managed by the Washington D.C.-based Museum Store Association since its inception in 2017. In a press release for this year’s event, Executive Director of the Museum Store Association Elizabeth Price said museum shoppers “are not only strengthening the institutions’ programs, [but] are also supporting local artisans and vendors that those stores feature.”
According to Museum Store Sunday’s website, over 1,800 stores are participating in this year’s edition of the marketing drive on Sunday, November 27. This number includes 70 Texas institutions. Many participating stores will offer discounts or other promotions.
Below is a full listing of this year’s participating Texas organizations and information on some of their special deals. For more information, including updates on participating venues, check the Museum Store Sunday website.
ABILENE
—Frontier Texas
ALTO
—Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
AUSTIN
—Bullock Museum
—The Contemporary Austin: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members
—Harry Ransom Center
—Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center: hourly giveaways and 25% off merchandise with an additional 5% off for members
—Mexic-Arte Museum
—Texas Capitol Gift Shop
—Texas Military Forces Museum
—Thinkery: 20% off merchandise with an additional 10% off for members, 10% off new memberships, free tote with purchases over $40 while supplies last
BEAUMONT
—Spindletop/Gladys City Boomtown Museum
BONHAM
—Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site: 30% off storewide on November 26
CASTROVILLE
—Landmark Inn State Historic Site
COLLEGE STATION
—George Bush Museum
CORPUS CHRISTI
—Art Museum of South Texas
DALLAS
—Crow Collection of Asian Art
—Dallas Contemporary
—Dallas Museum of Art
—The Lotus Shop
—Meadows Museum
—Nasher Sculpture Center
—Perot Museum of Nature and Science
—The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
DENISON
—Eisenhower Birthplace: 20% off storewide
—Red River Railroad Museum
DUNCANVILLE
—Museum of International Cultures
FORT WORTH
—Amon Carter Museum of American Art: free gift wrapping
—CR Smith Museum
—Fort Worth Aviation Museum
—Fort Worth Museum of Science and History: rediscover the museum through new local, small batch, and unique products in “shop too”
—Kimbell Art Museum
—Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
—National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame
FREDERICKSBURG
—National Museum of the Pacific War: 20% off all purchases; prizes and giveaways, and refreshments
FORT DAVIS
—McDonald Observatory Visitor Center
GALVESTON
—The Bryan Museum
—Ocean Star Museum
HOUSTON
—The Health Museum
—The Heritage Society
—Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
—Houston Fire Museum
—Houston Museum of Natural Science
—Rothko Chapel
HUNTSVILLE
—Sam Houston Memorial Museum
IRVING
—Irving Archives and Museum
JOHNSON CITY
—Science Mill
LA GRANGE
—Kresiche Brewery & Monument Hill State Historic Sites
LEWISVILLE
—Nielsen Trading, Inc.
LUBBOCK
—Buddy Holly Center
—Science Spectrum Museum
—Silent Wings Museum
LUFKIN
—Texas Forestry Museum
MCALLEN
—International Museum of Art & Science
MIDLAND
—Museum of the Southwest
—Permian Basin Petroleum Museum
NACOGDOCHES
—Stone Fort Museum
PARIS
—Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
ROCKPORT
—Fulton Mansion State Historic Site
SAN ANGELO
—Fort Concho National Historic Landmark
—San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
SAN ANTONIO
—Briscoe Western Art Museum: $5 off every $50 spent in the museum store
—McNay Art Museum: 10% off Hailey Marmolejo prints and Raul Rene Gonzales stickers, 15% off prints by Eva Sanchez and Ben Ortiz
—San Antonio Museum of Art: 20% discount for members and 10% discount for non-members
—UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures
—Witte Museum: Member discount increased to 20% from November 27 through the end of year; 10% off any purchase made when donating new, unwrapped toys to collection box
SAN FELIPE
—San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site
TEMPLE
—Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center
WACO
—Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum
—Historic Waco Foundation
WASHINGTON
—Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site