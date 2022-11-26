6th Annual Bayou City Clay Crawl to Occur in Houston December 4th

The Bayou City Clay Crawl (BCCC), a Houston-wide ceramics event, will occur on Sunday, December 4, from 10 am to 5 pm. The crawl is organized by ClayHouston, a ceramics advocacy nonprofit that operates in the Houston metropolitan area. This sixth occurrence of the BCCC will feature 38 artists in eight ceramics studios spread across central Houston. Five of the studios are concentrated in the Greater Heights neighborhood, while others are located in the Second Ward, Museum District, and Independence Heights. It is free to attend, and visitors may move between the participating spaces however they wish.

Third Coast Clay at 8519 N. Main Street will feature the work of Yvonne Gerych, Allyn Martinez, Cassie Mohkami, Tiffany Angel Nesbitt, and Naoko Teruya. According to their website, the studio and workshop’s “vision is to create the awareness, growth, and appreciation for clay in the Houston area through connecting with other artists and education of the history, craft, and concepts of ceramics.” They will hold a wheel throwing demo at 3:30 pm during the BCCC.

Meanwhile in the Heights, Tanna Bennett of Bennett Fine Arts Studio (1805 Harvard Street) will host her own work alongside that of Carol Berger and Meghan Rutzebeck. Yu Cha Pak’s studio at 1322 Harvard will be open and feature work by Pak, Jessica Allen, A.M. Schaer, and Gabriela Villegas. Carole Smith, Betsy Evans, Sabine Triplett, and Tomiko Wilkerson’s work will be on view at McCheek’s Studio, which is located at 619 W 9th Street. Just down the way OCT Ceramics (310 E 9th Street) will present pieces by Olivia Tarricone, Karina “Aimee” Kudla, Jeff Forster, Reema Forster, and Wade Woehrmann. Finally, Nosami Studio (739 E 7 ½ Street) will host a raku demo of a pendant in a microwave kiln at 1 pm. Visitors to Nosami will also experience the work of Maria Raquel Morales, Vivian Pastor, Mary Aldrich, Linda K. Hayon, Lilly Lerner-Reilley, Mara Cavalacanti Reid, Anne Steacy, and Jill Whitten.

On the other side of downtown, PotClub Studio (3308 Garrow Street) will host Kathleen Hamlet for a nerikomi handbuilding demo at 3:30 pm. Hamlet’s work will be on view alongside pieces by Michelle Heinesen, Lenie Caston-Miller, Jes Dougherty, Maria Hernandez, Jessica Kreutter, Michael Lesher, and Angel Oloshove.

The works of Judy Adams, Erica Aguirre, Sadia Fagala, Vera Hashem, Dave Thomas, Corinne Tracy, and Frederick Young will be on view at Foelber Pottery Gallery and Studios (706 Richmond Avenue). Weather permitting, Foelber will also host raku firing demos at 11 am and 2 pm.

Clay Houston is actively seeking volunteers to help with the crawl. Interested parties may email [email protected] for more details. To learn more about all the participating spaces, visit ClayHouston’s website.