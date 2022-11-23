Five-Minute Tours: Robin Utterback at Foltz Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Robin Utterback: Everything Shows at Foltz Fine Art, Houston. Dates: October 22 – December 3, 2022.

Via the gallery:

“Foltz Fine Art presents Robin Utterback: Everything Shows, featuring over forty works of art produced throughout the artist’s life. Utterback’s approach to creating art was both spontaneous and structured. He implemented a number of ‘atypical’ approaches including sanding or scraping down thin layers of paint, a process which is observed in a number of his paintings. Ultimately, however, Utterback’s works offer more than a method of production; they reveal a process of thinking and visually reference Utterback’s explorations of each work’s possibilities. Robin Utterback: Everything Shows includes works on paper, acrylic on canvas, and a painted cardboard mask among other media. While Utterback’s oeuvre is not distinguished by a singular theme or unified style, the artist’s works faithfully demonstrate a commitment to exploring materials and their treatment.”