Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed

In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30.

NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.

In a statement released by the gallery, Ms. Littlejohn wrote, “After deep reflection, Friday, September 30, 2022, will be the last day for NLFA programming and events as we have experienced them. We would like to thank you all in gratitude for the beautiful memories we have made and the many lives we have touched and will continue to impact in the future.”

Ms. Littlejohn told Glasstire that after thirty years in the art business, and running an art gallery for most of that time, she is ready for a new chapter in her life. She said, “I’m at an age where I can do what I want to do right now, so I’m going to take some much needed time off… I’ve already had a lot of people reaching out to me, wanting me to work or consult or curate, but honestly I’m wanting to pump the breaks and take some time for myself.”

When asked about the artists NFLA was representing, Ms. Littlejohn told Glasstire that although the artists would like to continue their relationships with her, it is not something she is moving forward with. She said, “I love all of the artists that I work with dearly… but I just don’t want to commit to anything quite yet.”

Similarly, Ms. Littlejohn spoke highly of her employees and alluded to a private celebration soon with close friends and the NFLA team. Finally, she added, “Thank you to the Houston art scene for being there and all of the wonderful patrons and artists, everyone around the country who has supported us. Love and light to everybody.”