Innovative Artist Dan Phillips Receives 2021 Legacy Award

The Sam Houston State University (SHSU) College of Arts & Media has named Dan Phillips as the recipient of its 2021 Legacy Award, in celebration of his accomplishment and commitment to service in support of the university.

Mr. Phillips received his MA in Physical Education from SHSU in 1969 and joined its faculty in 1974. In 1975, SHSU became the first school in Texas to offer a dance minor. Mr. Phillips was one of the first instructors of the new program and was instrumental in developing the program into its own department in 1978. Throughout his lifetime, he continued to play an important role on campus. In 2019, he designed a collaborative mosaic public art project for the courtyard of the Lowman Student Center.

Best known in the Texas art world for his whimsical structures often created from recycled materials, Mr. Phillips put his artistic skills to use for communities in need. He was the leader of Phoenix Commotion, a building initiative that uses recycled and salvaged materials to provide affordable housing for artists, single mothers, and low-income families. Over the last 25 years, Phillips has built nearly 20 homes in the Huntsville area, two of which serve as popular landmarks in the city: The Boot House and The Hat House.

The Legacy Award was established in 2018 by SHSU College of Arts & Media Dean, Ronald E. Shields, to recognize individuals who have built a legacy for SHSU students through their professional achievements, integrity, and service.

Mr. Shields shared in a statement: “We are honored to add Dr. Dan Phillips to our list of those distinguished innovators and leaders who live a life of service and work to build bridges for our students to follow. This Legacy Award celebrates his years of dedicated teaching and artistic innovation, both inside and outside the classroom, that helped shape where we are today as a college that values art as social practice.”

Mr. Phillips died after a long battle with cancer shortly after receiving the award. A memorial service is being planned for mid-January. Details will be shared at www.phoenixcommotion.com, and on Glasstire, in Mr. Phillips’ forthcoming obituary.