This and That: whos____who and This and That

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: a meta This and That

Above: a post by Instagram user @whos____who, an account that basically does This and That on an everyday basis. The post features works by Katharina Grosse and Andrea Marie Breiling. See other posts from the account below.

It appears that the frist @whos____who post dates back to January 5, 2016, and it looks like Glasstire’s first This and That was published on November 1, 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @whos____who

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @whos____who

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @whos____who

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @whos____who

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @whos____who

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan