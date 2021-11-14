Five-Minute Tours: Lydia Bodnar-Balahutrak at O’Kane Gallery at the University of Houston-Downtown

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Lydia Bodnar-Balahutrak: Ties that Bind at O’Kane Gallery, University of Houston-Downtown. Dates: October 29 – December 9, 2021.

From the O’Kane Gallery:

“In the exhibition, The Ties that Bind, Lydia Bodnar-Balahutrak considers how the memory of ancestors, who persevered despite political fracture, disasters of war, as well as nature’s marvelous resilience, offers solace from recent crises. Bodnar-Balahutrak’s artwork is influenced by her Ukrainian heritage – her parents were World War II refugees from Ukraine. Her large, predominantly two-dimensional works, reflect on the complex socio-political nature of nations with special emphasis on her Ukrainian ancestral home and the effects of its history as a Soviet-occupied country. Her smaller, more intimate works of individual animals, act out very human or political dramas, forming parables whose titles are clues to their meanings. In her more recent Pandemic Lamentations, the artist addresses societal, governmental and individual responses to a health crisis of staggering reach that has caused the deaths of millions.”