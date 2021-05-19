Highlights From Houston’s Art Car Experience

by Christopher Blay May 19, 2021
The Houston Art Car parade’s long history of bringing wildly styled cars to a downtown Houston audience was interrupted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (There was a virtual Art Car edition last year that continued the yearly tradition.) Covid is still around, so this year, last weekend, instead of a full-blown parade, the Art Car Experience was held at The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art in Houston (The Orange Show is the Art Car Parade’s organizer), and Glasstire was there. Here are a few images of some of the cars on display.

Vincent's Dream by Sam and Nancy Jones

Vincent's Dream by Sam and Nancy Jones

A tribute to Yayoi Kusama-Mary Anne and Chrles Fried

A tribute to Yayoi Kusama-Mary Anne and Chrles Fried.

Trump Lies, by Frank Abbott

Trump Lies, by Frank Abbott.

 

Dumpster Fire by John Gregory

Dumpster Fire by John Gregory.

 

St. Arnold Art Car

St. Arnold Art Car.

 

Splinter, by Isaac Cohen

Splinter, by Isaac Cohen.

 

Hermesillac, by Rickey Polidore

Hermesillac, by Rickey Polidore.

 

The Autonomous Dancing Disco Bot by Chris Wollard

The Autonomous Dancing Disco Bot by Chris Wollard.

