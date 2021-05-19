Highlights From Houston’s Art Car Experience

The Houston Art Car parade’s long history of bringing wildly styled cars to a downtown Houston audience was interrupted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (There was a virtual Art Car edition last year that continued the yearly tradition.) Covid is still around, so this year, last weekend, instead of a full-blown parade, the Art Car Experience was held at The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art in Houston (The Orange Show is the Art Car Parade’s organizer), and Glasstire was there. Here are a few images of some of the cars on display.