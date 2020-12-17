Top Five: Dec. 17, 2020. Outdoor Artist Environments, With Bruce and Julie Webb

by Glasstire December 17, 2020
This week Glasstire is joined by Julie and Bruce Lee Webb, of Webb Gallery in Waxahachie, to run down the greatest outdoor artist environments in Texas.
“They were created as people magnets. Artists living on the outside trying to draw everybody else to the inside.”
To watch last week’s Top Five episode in which Christopher Blay and Christina Rees talk about a paper show exposed to the elements, a show of sinister little dwellings, and a way to see a lot of art in one trip, please go here.
The Ghosts of Christmas Past (some favorite Texas artist environments that are no longer with us):
Australia Glenn's Blue House

Australia Glenn’s Blue House.

1. Australia Glenn’s Blue House

Dallas
Cleveland-Turner,-The-Flower-Man

Cleveland Turner, “The-Flower Man.” Photo Credit: Larry Harris.

2. Cleveland Turner, The Flower Man
Houston

rays-ornamental-garden-stephenville-tx

George & Ruth Ray’s Ornamental Garden.

3. George & Ruth Ray’s Ornamental Garden
Stephenville

Beatrice Valdez Ximénez

Beatrice Valdez Ximénez.

4. Beatrice Valdez Ximénez
Floresville

TexasKidWatson

Willard “The Texas Kid” Watson.

5. Willard “The Texas Kid” Watson
Dallas

The Ghosts of Christmas Present (some favorite Texas artist environments you can see today):
Rufino Loya Rivas, Casa De Azúcar

Rufino Loya Rivas, Casa De Azúcar. Photo credit: Fred Scrunton, via Spaces Archives.

1. Rufino Loya Rivas, Casa De Azúcar
4301 Leavell Ave., El Paso

Vince-Hanneman,-The-Cathedral-of-Junk,-Photo-credit--Kelly-Ludwig,-via-Spaces-Archives-online.

Vince Hanneman, The Cathedral of Junk. Photot: Kelly Ludwig, via Spaces Archives online

2. Vince Hanneman, The Cathedral of Junk
4422 Lareina Dr., Austin

 

Jeff McKissack, The Orange Show, 2401 Munger St., Houston

3. Jeff McKissack, The Orange Show
2401 Munger St., Houston

Beer Can House, John Milkovisch, 222 Malone St., Rice Military. In 1968, it was just a modest house in the middle of a neighborhood, but 39,000 cans of beer later, it had turned into an important stop on the tour of Houston’s great folk art sites.

John Milkovisch, The Beer Can House
222 Malone St., Houston

ndy-DonMarvinGardensYardShow

Andy Don Emmons, Marvin Gardens Art Yard.

4. Andy Don Emmons, Marvin Gardens Art Yard
1310 E. Marvin Ave., Waxahachie
Dionicio Rodriguez's Bridge in Brackenridge Park

Dionicio Rodriguez’s Bridge in Brackenridge Park.

5. Dionicio Rodriguez’s Bridge in Brackenridge Park
400 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio

The Ghosts of Christmas Future:
Lower Pecos Rock Art

Lower Pecos Rock Art.

1. Lower Pecos Rock Art
Lower Pecos Canyonlands

Go here to read a 2017 article by Gene Fowler on Lower Pecos Rock Art.
