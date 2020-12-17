Top Five: Dec. 17, 2020. Outdoor Artist Environments, With Bruce and Julie Webb

This week Glasstire is joined by Julie and Bruce Lee Webb, of Webb Gallery in Waxahachie, to run down the greatest outdoor artist environments in Texas.

“They were created as people magnets. Artists living on the outside trying to draw everybody else to the inside.”

The Ghosts of Christmas Past (some favorite Texas artist environments that are no longer with us):

1. Australia Glenn’s Blue House

Dallas

2. Cleveland Turner, The Flower Man

Houston

3. George & Ruth Ray’s Ornamental Garden

Stephenville

4. Beatrice Valdez Ximénez

Floresville

5. Willard “The Texas Kid” Watson

Dallas

The Ghosts of Christmas Present (some favorite Texas artist environments you can see today):

1. Rufino Loya Rivas, Casa De Azúcar

4301 Leavell Ave., El Paso

2. Vince Hanneman, The Cathedral of Junk

4422 Lareina Dr., Austin

3. Jeff McKissack, The Orange Show 2401 Munger St., Houston