Top Five: Dec. 17, 2020. Outdoor Artist Environments, With Bruce and Julie Webb

This week Glasstire is joined by Julie and Bruce Lee Webb, of Webb Gallery in Waxahachie, to run down the greatest outdoor artist environments in Texas.
“They were created as people magnets. Artists living on the outside trying to draw everybody else to the inside.”
The Ghosts of Christmas Past (some favorite Texas artist environments that are no longer with us):
1. Australia Glenn’s Blue House
Dallas
2. Cleveland Turner, The Flower Man
Houston
3. George & Ruth Ray’s Ornamental Garden
Stephenville
4. Beatrice Valdez Ximénez
Floresville
5. Willard “The Texas Kid” Watson
Dallas
The Ghosts of Christmas Present (some favorite Texas artist environments you can see today):
1. Rufino Loya Rivas, Casa De Azúcar
4301 Leavell Ave., El Paso
2. Vince Hanneman, The Cathedral of Junk
4422 Lareina Dr., Austin
3. Jeff McKissack, The Orange Show
2401 Munger St., Houston
John Milkovisch, The Beer Can House
222 Malone St., Houston
4. Andy Don Emmons, Marvin Gardens Art Yard
1310 E. Marvin Ave., Waxahachie
5. Dionicio Rodriguez’s Bridge in Brackenridge Park
400 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio
The Ghosts of Christmas Future:
1. Lower Pecos Rock Art
Lower Pecos Canyonlands
Go here to read a 2017 article by Gene Fowler on Lower Pecos Rock Art.