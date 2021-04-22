MFAH Bayou Bend Collections and Gardens Intruder Nabbed

One intruder who last month broke into a branch museum of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s system, the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston, has been caught. As reported by the Houston Chronicle, Lewis Yates Robertson was picked up for the crime and was charged with burglary, although the report states that no damage or theft was reported by the museum. The Collection houses American decorative arts and paintings, and sits on 14 acres along Buffalo Bayou.

According to reports, which we included in a previous story about the break-in, a man and woman entered the museum through a basement window grate around 6:45 pm on March 16. The alarm sounded, a security guard gave chase, and the intruders left through the a door on the museum’s south side. The police had been called, and spotted the pair running through some woods toward the Bayou, where the two hopped into a motorized fishing boat to make their escape.

When the intruders spotted police on the Shepherd Drive bridge, they turned the boat around and, ultimately, ditched the boat and disappeared into a storm drain. Police followed them but did not apprehend them. HPD also used a helicopter in the search, and called out a dive team.

The police recovered the boat, and they’d been given descriptions that both suspects have arm tattoos. Those clues led to Robertson’s capture, although the woman remains at large. ABC 13 also reported last week that Robertson did not show up for a court appearance last Thursday after being released on bond following his arrest.