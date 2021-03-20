Historic River Oaks Theatre in Houston Set to Close at End of March

The storied River Oaks Theatre in the west Houston neighborhood that it is named for will close at the end of this month, following a stalemate between Landmark Theatres, the art-house cinema chain, and the River Oaks Theatre’s building owners, Weingarten Realty, which also owns the River Oaks Shopping center where the theater is located.

Following a back and forth between parties, it was reported yesterday that there is, in fact, no deal. According to Culture Map, Houston, the following statement was released by Landmark:

“After many months of waiting for a response, negotiations are underway. We are making progress, however, Weingarten insists that during a substantial period of the extension term that Landmark pay the same rent prior to the pandemic.

“The pre-covid rent reflects a different world that does not address the realities of today or the foreseeable future.

Landmark has also offered to pay an additional percentage rent to allow Weingarten to come close to the pre-covid rent.

“We are hopeful Weingarten accepts our most recent offer otherwise we have no choice but to close next week.”

The magazine also released a statement attributed to Weingarten Realty, which reads:

“Weingarten Realty has been in communication with Landmark over the past couple of days. We have offered to forgive the rent past due during the time the theater was forced to close and we are willing to work out a 24 month repayment plan for the balance. We look forward to their response.”

The news was reported in the Houston Chronicle yesterday that a Landmark spokesperson expressed disappointment about a lack of response from Weingarten Realty. In an email to the Chronicle, Landmark writes: “…there has been no response or acknowledgment of the revised proposal we submitted to Weingarten (Realty) this week. In good faith, we presented a fair and reasonable proposal and asked for a response by close of business today. Unfortunately, there has been no response or even acknowledgment of this proposal, leaving us no choice, but continue with our preparation to leave our beloved home of 30 years.”

Over its 82-year history, including the takeover by Landmark in 1976, the theater has premiered many independent and foreign language films since its first feature screening, in November, 1939 — Bachelor Mother starring David Niven and Ginger Rogers.

In another story by the Chronicle from last week, the paper announced an effort from the Houston Film Critics Society (HFCS) to garner support for saving the theater from closing. “Operation: Save Houston Cinema,” as the initiative is dubbed, encourages supporters of the theater to purchase tickets to the movie The Father, as well as another movie with Oscar buzz, Minari. Tickets for both movies can be purchased here.

“The River Oaks Theatre is not just a beautiful example of classic cinema architecture,” says HFCS president Doug Harris in a statement published by the Chronicle. “It’s a retreat, a temple, a sanctuary of sorts. And it’s one of the few remaining showcases for independent and international films.”

For more information about the River Oaks Theatre, please go here.