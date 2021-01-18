Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) today announced that it will temporarily close to the public until further notice. The Center’s online virtual programs will continue, including its Circular Weaving Workshop, Craft Chats: Tour of Weave Houston: Celebrating 71 Years of the Contemporary Handweavers of Houston, as well as other virtual programs.

“Taking into account the sustained increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, we thought it was in the best interest of our community of staff, resident artists, and visitors to close temporarily,” writes HCCC Executive Director Perry Price. “This past summer has demonstrated our ability to successfully deliver our mission virtually, and we feel confident that we can continue to do so through our wide variety of virtual programs and events.”

On January 25, HCCC announced an open call for new residents, which will not be adversely affected by the temporary closure. HCCC’s Deputy Director, Mary Headrick, indicates that selected artists from the open call would start a new cycle in September, with the expectation that HCCC would be reopened at that time. Current residents will continue their residencies, albeit without in-person visits during the closure.

On the temporary closure, HCCC’s full statement is as follows:

“Due to the continued rise in COVID-19 numbers in our community, and for the safety of our visitors, staff, and resident artists, HCCC is temporarily closed to the public until further notice. We will continue to deliver our programming and mission virtually, and, once we reopen, the public will have the opportunity to view all three of our new exhibitions: Weave Houston: Celebrating 71 Years of the Contemporary Handweavers of Houston, Forms of Inheritance: The Work of Anna Mayer, and Texas Masters Series: James C. Watkins. We look forward to welcoming you back soon, once the current conditions improve.”

For more information on Houston Center For Contemporary Craft, please go here.`