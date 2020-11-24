Thanksgiving Day Parades Across Texas Canceled

“Reimagined” is the theme of Thanksgiving Day parades across Texas this year. As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to grow across the state and country, many parade events have been outright canceled or “reimagined” as pre-recorded virtual events. Even the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has decided to forgo its usual 2.5-mile parade route in New York City, and instead will stage all of its signature balloons, floats, performances and Santa Claus arrival in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street. NBC will broadcast the event live.

Fort Worth decided to forgo the city’s annual GM Financial Parade of Lights this year, and held a virtual broadcast on November 22, for its 38th edition of the event. The “Hope and Joy for the Holidays”-themed parade broadcast was pre-recorded in various downtown locations and featured signature floats, musicl performances, entertainers, and more.

Austin, whose Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade benefitting Operation Blue Santa, was also canceled.

“Due to the uncertainty of how Covid-19 will impact the city of Austin during the holiday season, we made this difficult decision,” Chuy’s statement read. “The health and safety of our Chuy’s staff and the Austin community remains our highest priority. We look forward to celebrating and collecting toys with you again next year.”

Dallas Holiday Parade, the city’s annual =Thanksgiving season event, has a revamp underway and is scheduled to make an announcement soon.

Houston‘s Mayor’s Office of Special Events has, for the first time in the event’s 71-year history, canceled the 2020 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. “While this year’s parade will go dark, we are thankful for all that Houston has to offer and look forward to planning a spectacular 2021 parade,” the Mayor’s office relayed. The city hosted the H-E-B Family Thanksgiving Distribution last Saturday, distributing Thanksgiving groceries to anyone who drove to the event.

San Antonio delivered a special message on the Ford Holiday River Parade website, which stated, “Santa and Mrs. Claus are heartbroken along with us that our beloved [parade] has been canceled for 2020. They told us they’ll be back in 2021 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful holiday tradition. This means you’ll have to be good for another year!”

