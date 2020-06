From all of us here at Glasstire, we wish all the dads out there a Happy Father’s Day!

Via the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston:

“Lorenzo Pagans, shown here singing and playing the guitar, was a Spanish-born tenor who made a reputation performing songs of his native land in Parisian salons of the 1860s. Degas’s father, who had instilled in his son a love of music, here listens attentively to the singer, his head framed by a sheet of music on the piano.”