Scenes from Houston’s 2019 Cardboard Art Parade

On October 29, Super Happy Fun Land and southmorehouse presents brought the 2019 Cardboard Art Parade to East Downtown Houston. The parade goers gathered at the bar Around the Corner for last-minute costume prep before lining up to walk down the St. Emmanuel nightlife strip in EaDo. Though the parade was smaller than your typical parade, Astros fans who crowded the nearby bars to watch the 6th game in the World Series were intrigued and entertained by the out-of-the-box spectacle.

Here’s what you can do with some cardboard and a little imagination… .