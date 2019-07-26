Denver’s Peralta Projects Moves to Austin

Esteban Peralta is moving his non-commercial, garage-setting Denver-based contemporary art gallery Peralta Projects to Austin. While in Denver, Peralta Projects hosted Texas artists Christie Blizard, Hector Hernandez, Cruz Ortiz, and Kristy Perez. Westword Magazine dubbed the space “one of Denver’s best arts spaces, with some of the most rigorous curation in the region.” Peralta’s recent bumper sticker collaboration with Sommer Browning and the ensuing Meow Wolf response caused quite the kerfuffle.

While he seeks an exhibition space in Austin, Peralta will kick off an Austin-based informal podcast titled The Art Gamble, in which he hosts a poker game with guest artists and curators. First up: Leslie Moody Castro and Ana Segovia will chat over a game of Texas Hold ‘Em. Moody Castro is an independent curator and writer who splits time between Mexico City and Austin. Segovia is a Mexico City-based artist and writer doing an Austin residency.

Peralta says of his upcoming podcast: “I’m primarily interested in the human beings that make up the contemporary art world. I don’t know that there’s a better way to get to know those humans than with beer, gambling, and a microphone.”

The Art Gamble begins in early August, and you can find it here.