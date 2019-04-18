Warhol’s Arts Writers Grant Opens 2019 Applications

This week, the Andy Warhol Foundation and Creative Capital announced that applications are open for its 2019 Arts Writers Grant. Open to both emerging and established arts writers covering contemporary art (a period defined by the program as post-WWII), the grant is designed to support individuals on their current projects. The awards range from $15,000 to $50,000, and aren’t limited to one particular type of outlet for writing: the awards are open to writers of self-published blogs, print and online magazines, as well as more academic projects. The Foundation seeks to be as inclusive as possible, as a paragraph on its website states:

“We advocate for an inclusive community of writers and thinkers. With our open application, our jurors, and our grants, we make a concerted effort to support arts writing in its various forms, with the recognition of difference in gender, race, ethnicity, geography, age, ability, and experience.”

Past grantees of the program include the critic and poet Eileen Myles, who was featured in one of Glasstire’s past Off Road programs, Glasstire’s former editor Kelly Klaasmeyer, and University of Houston professors Raphael Rubinstein and Sandra Zalman.

See below for eligibility details for the Arts Writers Grant. Applications are due on May 20, 2019 at 11:59 EST, and awardees will be announced on December 4.

To be eligible for this grant, an arts writer must be

—an individual;

—applying for a project about contemporary visual art;

—an art historian, artist, critic, curator, journalist, or a writer in an outside field who is strongly engaged with the contemporary visual arts;

—a U.S. citizen, permanent resident of the United States, or holder of an O-1 visa (if your application advances to the final round, you will need to submit current documentation);

—at least twenty-five years old;

—a published author (specific publication requirements vary depending on grant category; see the project-specific eligibility requirements).